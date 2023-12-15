High Point faces Georgia after Miles’ 25-point showing

High Point Panthers (8-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the…

High Point Panthers (8-3) at Georgia Bulldogs (6-3)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the Georgia Bulldogs after Duke Miles scored 25 points in High Point’s 75-62 win against the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 in home games. Georgia is ninth in the SEC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen DeLoach averaging 1.4.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. High Point scores 89.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.9 points per game.

Georgia’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game High Point allows. High Point averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Georgia gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jabri Abdur-Rahim is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Georgia.

Miles is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Trae Benham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for High Point.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

