Higgins scores 28 in CSU Bakersfield’s 96-76 win over South Dakota

The Associated Press

December 20, 2023, 12:52 AM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Kaleb Higgins’ 28 points helped CSU Bakersfield defeat South Dakota 96-76 on Tuesday.

Higgins also contributed five assists for the Roadrunners (5-6). Modestas Kancleris scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jaden Alexander had 11 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Coyotes (7-5) were led by Kaleb Stewart, who recorded 16 points. Lahat Thioune added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota. In addition, Paul Bruns had 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

