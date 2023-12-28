Higgins leads CSU Bakersfield against UCSD after 28-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6) at UCSD Tritons (6-6) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -7.5; over/under…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-6) at UCSD Tritons (6-6)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield visits the UCSD Tritons after Kaleb Higgins scored 28 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 96-76 win against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Tritons are 5-1 in home games. UCSD is fifth in the Big West scoring 76.5 points while shooting 44.5% from the field.

The Roadrunners are 0-5 on the road. CSU Bakersfield ranks second in the Big West with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Modestas Kancleris averaging 1.7.

UCSD is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% CSU Bakersfield allows to opponents. CSU Bakersfield averages 71.4 points per game, 3.2 more than the 68.2 UCSD allows.

The Tritons and Roadrunners match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones is averaging 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tritons. Bryce Pope is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UCSD.

Higgins is shooting 43.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

