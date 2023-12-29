NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Higgins has 19, Elon takes down Valparaiso 82-78

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 4:48 PM

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Rob Higgins scored 19 points to help Elon defeat Valparaiso 82-78 on Friday.

Higgins also added six steals for the Phoenix (7-6). Max Mackinnon scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 13, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Nick Dorn shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Jahari Williamson led the way for the Beacons (4-9) with 24 points and two steals. Cooper Schwieger added 21 points, two steals and two blocks for Valparaiso. In addition, Jaxon Edwards had 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. The Beacons prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

