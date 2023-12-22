Hess makes 10 3s, scores 32 as NJIT downs Medgar Evers 127-51

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Adam Hess made 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead NJIT over Medgar Evers 127-51…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Adam Hess made 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead NJIT over Medgar Evers 127-51 on Friday.

Hess connected on 10 of 15 from the arc in setting a Division I school record for the Highlanders (3-8). NJIT made 16 of 40 3-point attempts.

Mekhi Gray scored 16 points while going 6 of 11 and 4 of 8 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Kjell de Graaf shot 5 of 5 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Cougars were led by Joshua Jean Pierre, who recorded 14 points. Nicholas Guillen added 12 points for Medgar Evers. In addition, Derek Wicker had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

