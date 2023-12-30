Hess leads NJIT against Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (4-11) at NJIT Highlanders (3-8) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on…

Morgan State Bears (4-11) at NJIT Highlanders (3-8)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Morgan State Bears after Adam Hess scored 32 points in NJIT’s 127-51 win over the Medgar Evers Cougars.

The Highlanders are 2-2 on their home court. NJIT is eighth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.8 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Bears are 0-7 on the road. Morgan State is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.9 turnovers per game.

NJIT averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 72.5 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 77.8 NJIT allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hess is averaging 13 points for the Highlanders. Tariq Francis is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Kameron Hobbs is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 10.3 points and 3.9 assists. Wynston Tabbs is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.