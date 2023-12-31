Hess leads NJIT against Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (4-11) at NJIT Highlanders (3-8) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -3.5;…

Morgan State Bears (4-11) at NJIT Highlanders (3-8)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -3.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT plays the Morgan State Bears after Adam Hess scored 32 points in NJIT’s 127-51 win over the Medgar Evers Cougars.

The Highlanders have gone 2-2 in home games. NJIT is eighth in the America East scoring 72.4 points while shooting 41.4% from the field.

The Bears are 0-7 in road games. Morgan State gives up 79.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.0 points per game.

NJIT is shooting 41.4% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 46.0% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hess is averaging 13 points for the Highlanders. Tariq Francis is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Kameron Hobbs averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Wynston Tabbs is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Morgan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

