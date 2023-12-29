Henry leads UC Irvine against CSU Bakersfield after 23-point game

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine faces the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Andre Henry scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 73-66 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners are 4-0 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield is fifth in the Big West with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Kaleb Higgins averaging 6.0.

The Anteaters are 1-0 against Big West opponents. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 38.3 rebounds per game led by Devin Tillis averaging 6.0.

CSU Bakersfield averages 70.8 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 68.2 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higgins is averaging 17.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Roadrunners. Ugnius Jarusevicius is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Justin Hohn is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Anteaters, while averaging 13.6 points. Derin Saran is averaging 12 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.