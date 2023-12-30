Henry and UC Irvine host CSU Bakersfield

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -9.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Andre Henry scored 23 points in UC Irvine’s 73-66 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-0 in home games. CSU Bakersfield has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Anteaters are 1-0 in conference matchups. UC Irvine averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

CSU Bakersfield’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of CSU Bakersfield have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marvin McGhee is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 8.2 points. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 15.9 points and four assists over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Devin Tillis is averaging 10.7 points and six rebounds for the Anteaters. Justin Hohn is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

