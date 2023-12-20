Henry and Texas Southern host Samford

Samford Bulldogs (10-2) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-8) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (10-2) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-8)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern hosts the Samford Bulldogs after PJ Henry scored 26 points in Texas Southern’s 79-78 win against the Howard Bison.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 1-8 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Texas Southern has a 0-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Samford ranks eighth in the SoCon giving up 75.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Texas Southern scores 61.0 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than the 75.8 Samford gives up. Samford averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is shooting 34.9% and averaging 13.9 points for the Tigers. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 9.2 points for Texas Southern.

Achor Achor is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 14.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Samford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

