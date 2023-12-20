Henderson and Niagara host Syracuse

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Syracuse Orange (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Syracuse Orange (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Syracuse Orange after Ahmad Henderson II scored 23 points in Niagara’s 74-69 loss to the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Orange are 5-0 in home games. Syracuse is eighth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

The Purple Eagles are 1-3 on the road. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Henderson averaging 2.1.

Syracuse averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Niagara gives up. Niagara has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Syracuse have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judah Mintz is shooting 45.3% and averaging 19.9 points for the Orange. JJ Starling is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Henderson is averaging 15.2 points for the Purple Eagles. Yaw Obeng-Mensah is averaging 10.6 points for Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

