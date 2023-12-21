Heise leads Northern Iowa against Northern Illinois after 24-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-2 MVC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4) DeKalb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Iowa Panthers (5-7, 0-2 MVC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (6-4)

DeKalb, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Northern Illinois Huskies after Nate Heise scored 24 points in Northern Iowa’s 100-82 victory over the Alcorn State Braves.

The Huskies are 3-1 on their home court. Northern Illinois is sixth in the MAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 2.5.

The Panthers have gone 0-4 away from home. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Heise averaging 2.9.

Northern Illinois’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 41.5% shooting opponents of Northern Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Coit is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Xavier Amos is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Northern Illinois.

Heise is shooting 50.9% and averaging 15.3 points for the Panthers. Bowen Born is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

