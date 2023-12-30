Hefner and Texas A&M host Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) at Texas A&M Aggies (8-4)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -25.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Hayden Hefner scored 24 points in Texas A&M’s 79-52 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Aggies have gone 4-1 in home games. Texas A&M is sixth in the SEC in team defense, giving up 67.7 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Panthers are 2-7 on the road. Prairie View A&M is eighth in the SWAC with 10.1 assists per game led by Orlando Horton Jr. averaging 2.2.

Texas A&M’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Aggies. Henry Coleman III is averaging 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Charles Smith IV is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Chris Felix Jr. is averaging 12.5 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 76.0 points, 40.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.