Heady leads Bethune-Cookman against Purdue Fort Wayne after 20-point showing

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1, 2-0 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-4) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-1, 2-0 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman visits the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons after Jakobi Heady scored 20 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 80-71 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Mastodons are 5-0 on their home court. Purdue Fort Wayne is 10-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 1-2 in road games. Bethune-Cookman is second in the SWAC scoring 78.8 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Purdue Fort Wayne scores 86.8 points, 15.8 more per game than the 71.0 Bethune-Cookman allows. Bethune-Cookman scores 11.1 more points per game (78.8) than Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasheed Bello is averaging 15.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Mastodons. Anthony Roberts is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Zion Harmon is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Heady is averaging 14.8 points for Bethune-Cookman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.