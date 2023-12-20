Head’s 14 help Lipscomb knock off Bryan 101-55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Head scored 14 points as Lipscomb beat Bryan 101-55 on Wednesday night. Head also had…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cody Head scored 14 points as Lipscomb beat Bryan 101-55 on Wednesday night.

Head also had five rebounds for the Bisons (8-6). Will Pruitt added 13 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field, and he also had seven rebounds. Owen McCormack was 4 of 6 shooting (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Kole Torres led the way for the Lions with 16 points. Bryan also got 10 points and 10 rebounds from Josh Baugher. In addition, Dalen Gales finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.