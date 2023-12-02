Hayman scores career-high 25 as SFA beats Abilene Christian 79-74 in OT

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Matt Hayman drilled a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to tie the game and…

ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Matt Hayman drilled a 3-pointer with three seconds left in regulation to tie the game and force overtime, then scored five points in the extra period to earn Stephen F. Austin a 79-74 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Hayman dunked to put the Lumberjacks in front, then scored at the basket to make it 72-68 with 2:16 left. Clayton Southwick drilled a 3-pointer in the final minute and Hayman added one of two free throws.

Hayman hit 9 of 14 from the field to score a career-high 25 points and added six rebounds for the ‘Jacks (5-3). Frank Staine was 5 of 8 shooting and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 15 points. Chrishawn Christmas shot 3 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds.

Ali Abdou Dibba led the Wildcats (3-5), finishing with 21 points and four steals. Abilene Christian also got 12 points, seven rebounds and six steals from Airion Simmons. Leonardo Bettiol also had nine points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Up next for SFA is a matchup Tuesday with Louisiana Tech at home. Abilene Christian hosts Northern Arizona on Wednesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.