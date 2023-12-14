Hayes and San Diego host Portland State

Portland State Vikings (8-2) at San Diego Toreros (7-4) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts…

Portland State Vikings (8-2) at San Diego Toreros (7-4)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Portland State Vikings after PJ Hayes scored 23 points in San Diego’s 89-84 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Toreros are 6-0 on their home court. San Diego is eighth in the WCC with 12.9 assists per game led by Wayne McKinney III averaging 2.9.

The Vikings have gone 3-1 away from home. Portland State is second in the Big Sky with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaelen Allen averaging 2.1.

San Diego averages 73.6 points, 7.4 more per game than the 66.2 Portland State gives up. Portland State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than San Diego allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner is shooting 45.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Toreros. Hayes is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Allen is averaging 10.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 10.4 points for Portland State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

