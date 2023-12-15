Hayes and San Diego host Portland State

Portland State Vikings (8-2) at San Diego Toreros (7-4) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1.5;…

Portland State Vikings (8-2) at San Diego Toreros (7-4)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -1.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Portland State Vikings after PJ Hayes scored 23 points in San Diego’s 89-84 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Toreros have gone 6-0 at home. San Diego is eighth in the WCC with 12.9 assists per game led by Wayne McKinney III averaging 2.9.

The Vikings are 3-1 on the road. Portland State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 14.4 assists per game led by Jorell Saterfield averaging 3.0.

San Diego is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Portland State allows to opponents. Portland State has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinney is averaging 13.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Kaelen Allen is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Saterfield is averaging 10.4 points for Portland State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.