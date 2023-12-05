Hayes’ 18 lead Appalachian State past Central Penn 111-35

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Hayes’ 18 points helped Appalachian State defeat Central Penn 111-35 on Tuesday night. Hayes had…

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Hayes’ 18 points helped Appalachian State defeat Central Penn 111-35 on Tuesday night.

Hayes had 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Mountaineers (7-2). Justin Abson scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and added eight rebounds and six blocks. Bryant Greene was 5-of-16 shooting (2 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points. The Mountaineers extended their winning streak to six games.

Jordan Strickland led the Knights in scoring, finishing with six points. Donnell Loud added six points and two steals for Central Penn, a member of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association. In addition, Quadere Allen finished with four points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.