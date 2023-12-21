CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Hawkins scores 20, Florida International defeats Maine 82-74

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 9:37 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Javaunte Hawkins had 20 points in Florida International’s 82-74 victory over Maine on Thursday night.

Hawkins added five rebounds for the Panthers (5-9). Arturo Dean scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor, and added six rebounds and three steals. George Pridgett had 12 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Peter Filipovity led the Black Bears (8-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Maine also got 13 points from AJ Lopez. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish also had 13 points and five steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

