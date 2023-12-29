Hawkins and Florida International host Utah Tech

Florida International Panthers (5-9) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida International Panthers (5-9) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-7, 2-0 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Javaunte Hawkins scored 20 points in Florida International’s 82-74 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-2 in home games. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC with 12.4 assists per game led by Aric Demings averaging 3.1.

The Panthers are 1-3 on the road. Florida International is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Utah Tech’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Florida International allows. Florida International has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is averaging 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

Arturo Dean is averaging 12.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 steals for the Panthers. Hawkins is averaging 12.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 78.6 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

