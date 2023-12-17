Hawaii takes home win streak into matchup with Nevada

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1) Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -2.5;…

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Rainbow Warriors play Nevada.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-0 on their home court. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West in rebounding averaging 35.8 rebounds. Justin McKoy leads the Rainbow Warriors with 6.9 boards.

The Wolf Pack have gone 1-0 away from home. Nevada ranks second in the MWC with 38.6 rebounds per game led by Nick Davidson averaging 6.4.

Hawaii’s average of 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc. McKoy is shooting 48.5% and averaging 11.5 points for Hawaii.

Kenan Blackshear is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.1 points for Nevada.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.