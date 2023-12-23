Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the TCU Horned Frogs meet in Honolulu, Hawaii

TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3) Honolulu; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs…

TCU Horned Frogs (9-2) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-3)

Honolulu; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The TCU Horned Frogs and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors meet at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors have an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Hawaii is sixth in the Big West with 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Bernardo da Silva averaging 8.4.

The Horned Frogs have a 9-2 record against non-conference oppponents. TCU has an 8-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Hawaii averages 76.3 points, 6.2 more per game than the 70.1 TCU gives up. TCU has shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Hawaii have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: da Silva is averaging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Noel Coleman is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Hawaii.

Emanuel Miller is shooting 52.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Horned Frogs. JaKobe Coles is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 75.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 86.5 points, 38.9 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.