Hawaii faces Nevada, looks for 6th straight home win

Nevada Wolf Pack (8-1) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (7-1)

Honolulu; Sunday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Rainbow Warriors take on Nevada.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-0 on their home court. Hawaii is 6-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0 in road games. Nevada ranks fourth in the MWC with 15.6 assists per game led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 4.7.

Hawaii scores 79.5 points, 14.9 more per game than the 64.6 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 12.6 more points per game (79.0) than Hawaii gives up (66.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Juan Munoz is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Hawaii.

Blackshear is averaging 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.1 points for Nevada.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

