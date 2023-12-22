Hawaii faces Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) Honolulu; Friday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3, 1-0 ACC) vs. Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2)

Honolulu; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rainbow Warriors -2; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors are 8-2 in non-conference play. Hawaii has a 7-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-3 in non-conference play. Georgia Tech is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.1 turnovers per game.

Hawaii makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Georgia Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Hawaii allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel Coleman is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 10.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 63.8% for Hawaii.

Miles Kelly is shooting 32.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Yellow Jackets. Kowacie Reeves is averaging 12.4 points for Georgia Tech.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

