Harvard hosts Iona following Okpara’s 26-point showing

Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Harvard Crimson (8-3) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Iona…

Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Harvard Crimson (8-3)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts the Iona Gaels after Chisom Okpara scored 26 points in Harvard’s 74-72 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Crimson have gone 5-0 at home. Harvard is fifth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Gaels are 1-2 in road games. Iona is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Harvard is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 71.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 70.5 Harvard gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 20.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Crimson. Okpara is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Harvard.

Idan Tretout is shooting 37.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Gaels. Jean Aranguren is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Iona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.