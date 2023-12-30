Harvard hosts Aranguren and Iona

Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Harvard Crimson (8-3) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5; over/under…

Iona Gaels (5-7, 1-1 MAAC) at Harvard Crimson (8-3)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits the Harvard Crimson after Jean Aranguren scored 22 points in Iona’s 85-65 win against the Colgate Raiders.

The Crimson have gone 5-0 at home. Harvard averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Gaels are 1-2 on the road. Iona has a 2-5 record against teams over .500.

Harvard scores 74.4 points per game, 2.6 more points than the 71.8 Iona allows. Iona averages 71.8 points per game, 1.3 more than the 70.5 Harvard allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 20.1 points and 4.4 assists.

Idan Tretout is averaging 13.1 points for the Gaels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 7-3, averaging 74.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.