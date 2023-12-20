Harvard faces Holy Cross, seeks 5th straight home win

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) at Harvard Crimson (7-3) Boston; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard will try to keep…

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) at Harvard Crimson (7-3)

Boston; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard will try to keep its four-game home win streak alive when the Crimson take on Holy Cross.

The Crimson have gone 4-0 at home. Harvard ranks fourth in the Ivy League with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Justice Ajogbor averaging 5.3.

The Crusaders have gone 1-4 away from home. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Nugent averaging 4.4.

Harvard scores 74.4 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than the 79.1 Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Harvard have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Lesmond is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 9.2 points. Malik Mack is shooting 47.3% and averaging 20.1 points for Harvard.

Bo Montgomery is averaging 9.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Crusaders. Joseph Octave is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

