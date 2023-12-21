Harvard faces Holy Cross, seeks 5th straight home win

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) at Harvard Crimson (7-3) Boston; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -16; over/under is…

Holy Cross Crusaders (2-9) at Harvard Crimson (7-3)

Boston; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -16; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Crimson face Holy Cross.

The Crimson are 4-0 in home games. Harvard ranks fifth in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Crusaders have gone 1-4 away from home. Holy Cross allows 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.5 points per game.

Harvard’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 63.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 70.3 Harvard allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Louis Lesmond is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 9.2 points. Malik Mack is shooting 47.3% and averaging 20.1 points for Harvard.

Joe Nugent is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, while averaging 6.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.