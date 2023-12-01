Hart scores 26 as Southern Miss takes down UAB 85-82

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Victor Hart’s 26 points helped Southern Miss defeat UAB 85-82 on Friday night. Hart also had…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Victor Hart’s 26 points helped Southern Miss defeat UAB 85-82 on Friday night.

Hart also had three steals for the Golden Eagles (4-4). Austin Crowley added 15 points while going 4 of 15 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had six assists. Donovan Ivory was 3 of 5 shooting and 8 of 9 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Alejandro finished with 26 points for the Blazers (4-4). Christian Coleman added 14 points for UAB. Eric Gaines also had 13 points, six assists and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.