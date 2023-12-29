Hart and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles visit conference foe Georgia Southern

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt…

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (6-6) at Georgia Southern Eagles (0-12)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Georgia Southern and Southern Miss will play on Saturday.

The Eagles are 0-2 in home games. Georgia Southern gives up 79.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 13.6 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 3-2 on the road. Southern Miss averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Georgia Southern averages 65.6 points per game, 4.4 fewer points than the 70.0 Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss’ 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.9 percentage points lower than Georgia Southern has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The Eagles and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyren Moore is averaging 12 points for the Eagles. Jamar Franklin is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Georgia Southern.

Austin Crowley is shooting 34.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Victor Hart is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 66.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

