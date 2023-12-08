Hart and Southern Miss host Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (1-7) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss…

Northwestern State Demons (1-7) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (4-4)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts the Northwestern State Demons after Victor Hart scored 26 points in Southern Miss’ 85-82 victory against the UAB Blazers.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-1 in home games. Southern Miss is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Demons are 0-4 in road games. Northwestern State is ninth in the Southland allowing 79.9 points while holding opponents to 47.3% shooting.

Southern Miss’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 70.8 points per game, 4.4 more than the 66.4 Southern Miss gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Crowley is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Donovan Ivory is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for Southern Miss.

Cliff Davis is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Demons. Ryan Forrest is averaging 14.3 points for Northwestern State.

