Harris leads SMU against Houston Christian after 24-point game

Houston Christian Huskies (2-7) at SMU Mustangs (7-4) Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Houston Christian…

Houston Christian Huskies (2-7) at SMU Mustangs (7-4)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU hosts the Houston Christian Huskies after Chuck Harris scored 24 points in SMU’s 68-57 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

The Mustangs are 5-2 on their home court. SMU is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

The Huskies are 0-5 in road games. Houston Christian is the Southland leader with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bonke Maring averaging 6.0.

SMU is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Houston Christian allows to opponents. Houston Christian averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.2 points. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for SMU.

Jay Alvarez is averaging 14.6 points for the Huskies. Marcus Greene is averaging 14.4 points for Houston Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.