Harris leads Loyola Marymount against Nevada after 31-point performance

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-3) at Nevada Wolf Pack (5-0)

Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -8.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Dominick Harris scored 31 points in Loyola Marymount’s 90-63 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Wolf Pack have gone 4-0 in home games. Nevada is fourth in the MWC with 37.2 points per game in the paint led by Kenan Blackshear averaging 9.2.

The Lions play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 1-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Loyola Marymount ranks sixth in the WCC allowing 68.4 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Nevada makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Loyola Marymount has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points greater than the 38.6% shooting opponents of Nevada have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackshear is shooting 59.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.8 points for Nevada.

Harris is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Lions. Justin Wright is averaging 12.6 points for Loyola Marymount.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

