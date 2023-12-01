Harmon scores 33 as Bethune-Cookman downs Incarnate Word 96-82

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon put up 33 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Incarnate Word 96-82 on Friday night.…

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Zion Harmon put up 33 points as Bethune-Cookman beat Incarnate Word 96-82 on Friday night.

Harmon had six rebounds and eight assists for the Wildcats (4-4). Dhashon Dyson shot 8 for 20 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line to add 23 points. Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. shot 4 of 7 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Josh Morgan finished with 21 points, four assists and two steals for the Cardinals (3-5). Incarnate Word also got 20 points from Josiah Hammons. In addition, Sky Wicks finished with 11 points and nine rebounds.

