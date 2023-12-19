Hardy and UTEP host Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at UTEP Miners (6-5) El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays the…

Norfolk State Spartans (8-5) at UTEP Miners (6-5)

El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays the Norfolk State Spartans after Tae Hardy scored 22 points in UTEP’s 88-82 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Miners are 5-1 on their home court. UTEP is fifth in the CUSA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Kalu averaging 3.9.

The Spartans are 2-3 on the road. Norfolk State ranks second in the MEAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kuluel Mading averaging 2.2.

UTEP scores 78.9 points, 12.1 more per game than the 66.8 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UTEP gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hardy is averaging 15.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Miners. Zid Powell is averaging 11.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 18.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals for the Spartans. Allen Betrand is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

