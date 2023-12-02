Hansen’s 19 lead Cornell over Lafayette 79-71

EASTON, Pa (AP) — Sean Hansen had 19 points in Cornell’s 79-71 victory over Lafayette on Saturday. Hansen was 7…

EASTON, Pa (AP) — Sean Hansen had 19 points in Cornell’s 79-71 victory over Lafayette on Saturday.

Hansen was 7 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Big Red (7-1). Isaiah Gray scored 13 points while shooting 3 of 4 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line, and added five rebounds. Nazir Williams had 10 points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Leopards (1-8) were led in scoring by Kyle Jenkins, who finished with 16 points and three steals. Devin Hines added 12 points and two steals for Lafayette. In addition, Eric Sondberg finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Tuesday. Cornell visits Syracuse and Lafayette visits Columbia.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

