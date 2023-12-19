Hampton visits Hill and Bowling Green

Hampton Pirates (4-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-3) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -11;…

Hampton Pirates (4-6) at Bowling Green Falcons (7-3)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -11; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green plays the Hampton Pirates after Marcus Hill scored 29 points in Bowling Green’s 79-69 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Falcons have gone 4-1 in home games.

The Pirates have gone 0-2 away from home. Hampton ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Bowling Green averages 73.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 75.6 Hampton gives up. Hampton scores 17.3 more points per game (83.1) than Bowling Green allows to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Falcons. Jason Spurgin is averaging 11.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 48.2% for Bowling Green.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 15.6 points and 5.4 rebounds. Kyrese Mullen is averaging 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds for Hampton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

