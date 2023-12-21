Hampton visits Eastern Michigan following Acuff’s 24-point game

Hampton Pirates (4-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under…

Hampton Pirates (4-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Hampton Pirates after Tyson Acuff scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 83-66 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 at home. Eastern Michigan gives up 74.4 points and has been outscored by 7.6 points per game.

The Pirates have gone 0-3 away from home. Hampton is 1-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Eastern Michigan scores 66.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.5 Hampton allows. Hampton has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arne Osojnik is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.3 points. Acuff is shooting 48.5% and averaging 22.4 points for Eastern Michigan.

Kyrese Mullen is averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Pirates.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.