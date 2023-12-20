Hampton visits Eastern Michigan after Acuff’s 24-point game

Hampton Pirates (4-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the…

Hampton Pirates (4-7) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (5-5)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Hampton Pirates after Tyson Acuff scored 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 83-66 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. Eastern Michigan has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Pirates are 0-3 on the road. Hampton ranks fourth in the CAA with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyrese Mullen averaging 2.9.

Eastern Michigan averages 66.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 75.5 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Eastern Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arne Osojnik averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Acuff is shooting 48.5% and averaging 22.4 points for Eastern Michigan.

Tedrick Wilcox Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Mullen is averaging 14.3 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hampton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

