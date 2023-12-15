Hampton faces No. 20 James Madison after Deng’s 37-point game

James Madison Dukes (9-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Hampton Pirates (4-5) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton…

James Madison Dukes (9-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Hampton Pirates (4-5)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on the No. 20 James Madison Dukes after Jerry Deng scored 37 points in Hampton’s 100-53 win over the Mary Baldwin Fighting Squirrels.

The Pirates have gone 3-1 in home games. Hampton leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Kyrese Mullen leads the Pirates with 8.8 rebounds.

The Dukes are 3-0 on the road. James Madison leads the Sun Belt scoring 94.1 points per game while shooting 50.5%.

Hampton averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.8 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Hampton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tedrick Wilcox Jr. is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Pirates. Mullen is averaging 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 51.1% for Hampton.

Terrence Edwards is averaging 17.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Dukes. T.J. Bickerstaff is averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds for James Madison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.