Hammons’ 23, Anderson’s game-winner lead Incarnate Word past UIC 67-66

The Associated Press

December 21, 2023, 4:27 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Josiah Hammons scored 23 points, Alex Anderson made a go-ahead layup with 2.1 seconds left and Incarnate Word beat UIC 67-66 on Thursday to snap a five-game slide.

Marcus Glover blocked a shot in the lane and Anderson dribbled down the clock before driving into the lane for a reverse layup.

Hammons was 7 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Cardinals (4-7). Anderson scored 17 points and added eight rebounds and six assists. Dylan Hayman shot 1 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with eight points, while adding seven rebounds.

The Flames (7-5) were led by Jaden Brownell, who posted 16 points and three blocks. UIC also got 14 points from Isaiah Rivera. Toby Okani also had 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

