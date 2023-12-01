Hamilton and High Point host North Florida

High Point Panthers (5-3) at North Florida Ospreys (4-4) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits…

High Point Panthers (5-3) at North Florida Ospreys (4-4)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point visits the North Florida Ospreys after Kimani Hamilton scored 20 points in High Point’s 77-59 win against the Morgan State Bears.

The Ospreys have gone 3-1 in home games. North Florida has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 0-2 on the road. High Point is the Big South leader with 29.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Hamilton averaging 4.8.

North Florida averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 8.1 per game High Point allows. High Point has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 46.3% shooting opponents of North Florida have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Ospreys. Ametri Moss is averaging 10.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 48.3% for North Florida.

Trae Benham is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Duke Miles is averaging 17.9 points and 4.3 assists for High Point.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.