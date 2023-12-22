Hall’s 25 lead Stephen F. Austin past Paul Quinn 115-58

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall had 25 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 115-58 victory over Paul Quinn on Friday.…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Sadaidriene Hall had 25 points in Stephen F. Austin’s 115-58 victory over Paul Quinn on Friday.

Hall also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Lumberjacks (7-5). Juhlawnei Stone shot 11 of 11 from the field to add 22 points. Frank Staine had 15 points and was 3 of 5 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line.

Norris Williams led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 10 points, five assists and two steals. Richard Lemboye added nine points for Paul Quinn. In addition, Jason Parker finished with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.