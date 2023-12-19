Hall scores 36 and grabs 12 rebounds, leads George Mason over Bridgewater 84-60

Keyshawn Hall's 36 points and 12 rebounds led George Mason over Bridgewater (Va.) 84-60 on Tuesday night.

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Keyshawn Hall’s 36 points and 12 rebounds led George Mason over Bridgewater (Va.) 84-60 on Tuesday night.

Hall shot 15 of 18 from the floor and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Baraka Okojie added 17 points for the Patriots (9-2). Jared Billups finished with eight points.

The Eagles were led by Jordan Cooper, who recorded 10 points. Bridgewater also got eight points apiece from Will Dunlap and Steve Burgess.

