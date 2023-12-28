Hall leads SFA against New Orleans after 25-point game

New Orleans Privateers (5-7) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (5-7) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Sadaidriene Hall scored 25 points in SFA’s 115-58 victory against the Paul Quinn Tigers.

The ‘Jacks are 3-2 in home games. SFA averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Privateers are 1-6 in road games. New Orleans ranks fifth in the Southland allowing 76.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

SFA is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.2% New Orleans allows to opponents. New Orleans has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jossell is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the ‘Jacks, while averaging 9.2 points. Hall is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games for SFA.

Jordan Johnson is averaging 21.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

