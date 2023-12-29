Hall leads SFA against New Orleans after 25-point game

New Orleans Privateers (5-7) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

New Orleans Privateers (5-7) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -14.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: SFA takes on the New Orleans Privateers after Sadaidriene Hall scored 25 points in SFA’s 115-58 victory against the Paul Quinn Tigers.

The ‘Jacks are 3-2 on their home court. SFA is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Privateers are 1-6 in road games. New Orleans is fourth in the Southland scoring 76.3 points per game and is shooting 42.1%.

SFA’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game New Orleans gives up. New Orleans has shot at a 42.1% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Cajuste is averaging 7.6 points for the ‘Jacks. Hall is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for SFA.

Jordan Johnson is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 21.8 points and 4.2 assists. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is shooting 43.3% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Privateers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

