Hall leads No. 18 Clemson against Radford after 27-point performance

Radford Highlanders (10-4) at Clemson Tigers (10-1, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Clemson hosts the Radford Highlanders after PJ Hall scored 27 points in Clemson’s 109-79 victory over the Queens Royals.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. Clemson is third in the ACC scoring 81.3 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Highlanders are 2-4 on the road. Radford is second in the Big South allowing 66.9 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

Clemson makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Radford has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Radford averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Clemson allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 20.8 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 16.0 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games for Clemson.

DaQuan Smith is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 13.8 points. Kenyon Giles is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 77.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

