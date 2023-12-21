Hall leads No. 18 Clemson against Queens after 21-point outing

Queens Royals (6-7) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18…

Queens Royals (6-7) at Clemson Tigers (9-1, 1-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Clemson takes on the Queens Royals after PJ Hall scored 21 points in Clemson’s 79-77 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-0 on their home court. Clemson is seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.3 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

The Royals are 0-6 in road games. Queens ranks eighth in the ASUN with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by BJ McLaurin averaging 5.2.

Clemson averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Queens gives up. Queens has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is shooting 54.0% and averaging 20.2 points for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Clemson.

AJ McKee is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Royals. Deyton Albury is averaging 16.2 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Queens.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

