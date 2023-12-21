Hall leads George Mason against Tulane after 36-point game

George Mason Patriots (9-2) at Tulane Green Wave (8-2) New Orleans; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces…

George Mason Patriots (9-2) at Tulane Green Wave (8-2)

New Orleans; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason faces the Tulane Green Wave after Keyshawn Hall scored 36 points in George Mason’s 84-60 victory over the Bridgewater (VA) Eagles.

The Green Wave are 6-0 in home games. Tulane averages 91.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Patriots are 1-1 in road games. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

Tulane makes 53.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 15.7 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). George Mason averages 74.2 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 82.5 Tulane gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Forbes averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Kevin Cross is shooting 62.2% and averaging 19.0 points for Tulane.

Darius Maddox is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 13.3 points. Hall is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.